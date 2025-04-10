We've got another exciting interconference contest on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Milwaukee Bucks will host the New Orleans Pelicans. Milwaukee is 45-34 overall and 25-14 at home, while New Orleans is 21-58 and 7-33 on the road. The Bucks secure the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win and a Pistons loss to the Knicks on Thursday before the Bucks and Pistons meet for a home-and-home over the final two games of the regular season. Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is probable, and Pat Connaughton (ankle) is questionable for the Bucks.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Why the Pelicans can cover



New Orleans was competitive with Milwaukee on Sunday in a 111-107 loss with Antetokounmpo out, but the Pelicans were also without any of their opening night starters on the court. The Pelicans are closing the season without their regulars, but the combination of veteran career reserves and young players looking to prove themselves in the league has New Orleans coming off back-to-back contests decided by five points or fewer.

Rookie guard Antonio Reeves, a second-round pick, had 23 points against the Bucks and followed that with 17 points against the Nets on Tuesday. Reeves was 9 of 19 (47.4%) from beyond the arc over those two games. Yves Missi (questionable), a 6-foot-11 center selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Bucks on Sunday and has the size to challenge Antetokounmpo. The Pelicans have shown the fight to keep contests within single digits lately, and that can continue on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are still competing for seeding, and the No. 5 seed should be a large motivator as it avoids a meeting against the Knicks in the first round followed by a likely matchup with defending the NBA champion Boston Celtics in the second round if they pulled off the opening upset. Milwaukee has won five straight games as it clearly isn't just resting up for the postseason. The Bucks are coming off a 110-103 victory over the Timberwolves despite entering as 6-point underdogs.

Antetokounmpo had his third triple-double over the last four games with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. The nine-time All-Star is second in the league in scoring at 30.4 points, while adding 11.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's been arguably the most dominant player in the league in April, averaging 32.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 12.8 assists over four April games, and that can lead to a lopsided Milwaukee victory on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

