Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

Tip off is scheduled for 7:00pm CST.

The Milwaukee Bucks will try and knock the Detroit Pistons down a peg or two, hoping to even the season series and defend the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a tough time against Stan Van Gundy’s defense last time, and Andre Drummond will be hungry for rebounds against the skinny duo of Thon Maker and John Henson.

Check out our full preview for a more in-depth look at this game and what it means. In short, a win tonight would be a big boost for a Bucks team who has high aspirations for this season, especially against a team that is currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference.

Update: It appears Matthew Dellavedova will miss tonight’s game with a knee injury.

Looking through tonight's game notes for Bucks-Pistons and Bucks point guard Matthew Dellavedova is listed as OUT with left knee tendinitis. We'll ask Kidd about it in a few hours. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 15, 2017

