Who's Playing
Detroit @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Detroit 2-6; Milwaukee 6-0
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will stay at home another game and welcome the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 2 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Milwaukee is hoping for another win. They skirted past Detroit 110-108. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Detroit made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. The top scorer for Milwaukee was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points). Giannis Antetokounmpo's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
This next game looks promising for Milwaukee, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 6-0 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 2-6. Allowing an average of 120.13 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 24 out of their last 31 games against Detroit.
- Oct 31, 2022 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 03, 2022 - Detroit 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Detroit 93
- Nov 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 06, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Detroit 115
- Feb 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 103
- Nov 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Apr 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Dec 05, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Dec 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 03, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 31, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 28, 2016 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 94
- Oct 30, 2016 - Detroit 98 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Mar 21, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 27, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Dec 04, 2015 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Detroit 88