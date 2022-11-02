Who's Playing

Detroit @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Detroit 2-6; Milwaukee 6-0

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will stay at home another game and welcome the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 2 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Milwaukee is hoping for another win. They skirted past Detroit 110-108. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Detroit made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. The top scorer for Milwaukee was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points). Giannis Antetokounmpo's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

This next game looks promising for Milwaukee, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 6-0 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 2-6. Allowing an average of 120.13 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 24 out of their last 31 games against Detroit.