Who's Playing

Detroit @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Detroit 2-5; Milwaukee 5-0

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.57 points per game before their contest Monday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Fiserv Forum. Detroit has some work to do to even out the 7-23 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Pistons proved too difficult a challenge. Detroit captured a comfortable 128-114 victory. Small forward Saddiq Bey (28 points) was the top scorer for Detroit. Saddiq Bey's performance made up for a slower contest against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday. Bey's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat Atlanta 123-115 this past Saturday. The top scorers for the Bucks were power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points) and point guard Jrue Holiday (34 points). Giannis Antetokounmpo's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Pistons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 2-5 and Milwaukee to 5-0. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.99

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 23 out of their last 30 games against Detroit.