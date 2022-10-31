Who's Playing
Detroit @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Detroit 2-5; Milwaukee 5-0
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.57 points per game before their contest Monday. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Fiserv Forum. Detroit has some work to do to even out the 7-23 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Pistons proved too difficult a challenge. Detroit captured a comfortable 128-114 victory. Small forward Saddiq Bey (28 points) was the top scorer for Detroit. Saddiq Bey's performance made up for a slower contest against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday. Bey's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat Atlanta 123-115 this past Saturday. The top scorers for the Bucks were power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 points) and point guard Jrue Holiday (34 points). Giannis Antetokounmpo's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
The Pistons have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Their wins bumped Detroit to 2-5 and Milwaukee to 5-0. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.99
Odds
The Bucks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 23 out of their last 30 games against Detroit.
- Apr 08, 2022 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 03, 2022 - Detroit 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Detroit 93
- Nov 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 06, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Detroit 115
- Feb 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 103
- Nov 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Apr 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Dec 05, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Dec 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 03, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 31, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 28, 2016 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 94
- Oct 30, 2016 - Detroit 98 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Mar 21, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 27, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Dec 04, 2015 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Detroit 88