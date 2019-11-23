Bucks vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bucks vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 12-3; Detroit 5-10
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Detroit and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Detroit and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Pistons. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, they took down the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Friday. Detroit's C Andre Drummond was one of the most active players for the squad as he posted a double-double on 23 points and 15 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Drummond has had at least 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, winning 137-129. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Eric Bledsoe, who had 30 points and six assists, and SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists. That's 15 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Detroit found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 127-104 punch to the gut against Milwaukee when the two teams last met in April. The loss knocked the Pistons out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Bucks with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.50
Odds
The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Pistons.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.
- Apr 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Apr 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 86
- Jan 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Dec 05, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 28, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Dec 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 03, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 31, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Feb 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 28, 2016 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Detroit 94
- Oct 30, 2016 - Detroit 98 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Mar 21, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 27, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Dec 04, 2015 - Detroit 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Detroit 88
