Bucks vs. Pistons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 12-3; Detroit 5-10

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Detroit and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Detroit and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Pistons. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, they took down the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Friday. Detroit's C Andre Drummond was one of the most active players for the squad as he posted a double-double on 23 points and 15 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Drummond has had at least 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, winning 137-129. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Eric Bledsoe, who had 30 points and six assists, and SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists. That's 15 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Detroit found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 127-104 punch to the gut against Milwaukee when the two teams last met in April. The loss knocked the Pistons out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Bucks with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.50

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Pistons.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.