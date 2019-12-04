Bucks vs. Pistons odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 4 predictions from proven computer model on 15-3 run

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 8-13 overall and 6-4 at home, while Milwaukee is 18-3 overall and 9-2 on the road. The Bucks come in on a 12-game winning streak and swept the regular season and playoff series with the Pistons last year. Milwaukee also beat Detroit in the first meeting this season, 104-90 on Nov. 23. The Bucks have won their last two games by 41 and 44 points. The Pistons, meanwhile, have won their last two games by 34 and 33 points. Milwaukee is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Pistons vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Detroit took its game on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 127-94 victory over Cleveland. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Pistons had established a 97-68 advantage. The Pistons have won back-to-back games for the first time this season and have won consecutive games by 30-plus points for the first time in team history. The Pistons have scored 30-plus points for eight straight quarters.

Forward Blake Griffin scored 24 points on Tuesday but may sit out tonight as he continues to be rested on the second night of back-to-back games.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, steamrolled past New York 132-88. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-45. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes. He has 20 double-doubles this season. Khris Middleton had 16 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes in his return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the previous three games in his return from a thigh injury.

The Pistons enter Wednesday's contest with 47.6 field goal percentage, good for fourth-best in the league. But the Bucks are even better: they come into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the NBA at 48.3.

