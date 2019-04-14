Bucks vs. Pistons odds, Game 1: 2019 NBA Playoff picks, predictions from model on 76-59 roll

The 8-seed Detroit Pistons will try to spring an upset when they take on the 1-seed Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The Pistons (41-41) have never lost a playoff series against the Bucks (60-22) in four previous tries, but this will be the best Milwaukee team they've faced in the postseason. Sunday's tip-off from Fiserv Forum is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bucks won all four regular-season meetings against the Pistons, including a pair of 23-point wins in Wisconsin. The Bucks are 13-point favorites in the latest Pistons vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Pistons picks of your own, you should see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has taken into account that the Bucks have been dominant at home this season, going 33-8 at Fiserv Forum. They've won seven of their last 10 and finished 40-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee, making its third straight playoff appearance, won 60 games for the fifth time in franchise history and the first since 1980-81. The Bucks have won nine of the last 11 meetings.

MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo has been red-hot, averaging 34.25 points in his last four games and shooting .578 from the floor. Guard Eric Bledsoe is averaging 20.5 points in four games against Detroit this season.

But just because Milwaukee had Detroit's number during the regular season doesn't guarantee it will cover the Bucks vs. Pistons spread on Sunday in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

That's because Detroit has never lost a playoff series against the Bucks before. In fact, the Pistons are 14-3 all-time versus Milwaukee in playoff games. Forward-center Blake Griffin has scored at least 20 points in six of his last nine games. He's also had a pair of impressive games at Milwaukee this season, scoring 29 points Jan. 1 and 31 on Dec. 5. He is the first Pistons player to post season averages of 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Pistons ranked seventh in defense at 107.3 points per game and are 9-1 when shooting 50 percent or better. Plus, Detroit held Antetokounmpo to under his season scoring average in three of the four meetings this year.

