The Detroit Pistons hold the worst record in the NBA, and on Monday they face the defending league champion Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 25-13 overall and 13-5 at home, while the Pistons are 6-28 overall this season, but are coming off of a win on Saturday against San Antonio. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of his most efficient shooting performances this season in his last start against New Orleans on Saturday, and he moves on to face a Detroit side that has allowed opponents the second-highest shooting percentage in the league at 47.3 percent this season.

Milwaukee is favored by 16 points in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5.

Bucks vs. Pistons spread: Bucks -16

Bucks vs. Pistons over-under: 226.5 points

Milwaukee thoroughly dominated in its last game against the Pelicans, when it won decisively by a 136-113 final score. Antetokounmpo posted his second triple-double of the season with 35 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win. Point guard Jrue Holiday continues to play at a high level and had 21 points and six assists. in six starts since missing a game against Cleveland on December 18, Holiday has averaged 21.5 points, 7.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

This season against the Pistons, the Bucks have averaged 115 points, 16 made three-pointers and seven blocks per game in two prior meetings. Milwaukee also averages slightly more points on fewer attempts at home than on the road, while holding opponents to just 105.5 points per game at the Fiserv Forum. Meanwhile, Detroit allows the sixth-most points per game in the NBA as a visiting side at 112.9. Milwaukee will be without Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) on Monday while Khris Middleton (personal) is questionable.

The Pistons may have needed until overtime to seal the deal, but Detroit eventually picked up its sixth win of the season this past Saturday against the Spurs, 117-116. Hamidou Diallo continued his strong run of play and dropped a double-double on 34 points to go with 14 boards and five steals. Saddiq Bey has also been a top player for Detroit over the last eight games and that showed on Saturday, when he scored 21 points with 17 rebounds. Over that most recent eight-pack of starts, Bey has averaged 23.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Detroit has been without first overall draft pick Cade Cunningham for the last four games (health and safety protocols), but he has been removed from the team's injury report ahead of Monday's game. In the two games prior to his deactivation, Cunningham shot just 23.5 percent from the field and had 11 total points, but he also had 19 total assists. Remaining out for the Pistons include Jerami Grant (thumb), Frank Jackson (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (knee) and Isaiah Stewart (protocols).

