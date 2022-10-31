The Milwaukee Bucks (5-0) will try to remain the league's lone unbeaten team when they face the Detroit Pistons (2-5) on Monday night. Milwaukee has won its first five games this season, including a 123-115 win over Atlanta on Saturday. Detroit was able to snap a five-game losing streak with an impressive upset win over Golden State on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 13 points in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.5.

Bucks vs. Pistons spread: Bucks -13

Bucks vs. Pistons over/under: 224.5 points

Bucks vs. Pistons money line: Milwaukee -900, Detroit +600

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has proven that it is prepared to take back over as the top team in the NBA this season. The Bucks have raced out to a 5-0 start, making them the only team to make it through the first two weeks of the season unscathed. They have scored at least 110 points in each of their last four victories, including a 123-point effort against Atlanta on Saturday.

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team with 34.4 points and 14.0 rebounds per game, recording double-doubles in all five games. Detroit pulled off a shocking upset against Golden State on Sunday, but the Pistons had lost their previous five games. They have only picked up one win in their last 18 games against Milwaukee, and it would be surprising if anything changes on Monday night.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit might have looked rough for most of last week, but the Pistons showcased their ability to win big games on Sunday. They outscored Golden State by 16 points in the second quarter and cruised to a 128-114 win in the second half. Small forward Saddiq Bey scored 28 points on 9 of 17 shooting, while center Isaiah Stewart had a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pistons have a pair of players averaging more than 20 points per game in Bojan Bogdanovic and Cade Cunningham. Antetokounmpo is the only player scoring more than 20 points per game for Milwaukee, which is currently without small forward Khris Middleton due to a wrist injury. Detroit can use its balanced lineup to keep things close on Monday, and it has 13 points of wiggle room to work with.

How to make Bucks vs. Pistons picks

