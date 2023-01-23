The Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking continued dominance of the Detroit Pistons when the teams square off on Monday night. Milwaukee has won 15 of the last 16 meetings dating back to the 2018-19 season. The Bucks have won the first two games of the four-game series this season, with both victories coming during a season-opening nine-game winning streak.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 11 points in the latest Pistons vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 237. Before entering any Bucks vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 47-22 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -11

Pistons vs. Bucks over/under: 237 points

Pistons vs. Bucks money line: Detroit +430, Milwaukee -600

Pistons vs. Bucks picks: See picks here

Why the Pistons can cover

Milwaukee is not playing like it was when it beat Detroit twice during its nine-game winning streak to open the season. The Bucks have lost three of their last five games, including a 114-102 setback against Cleveland on Saturday night. They gave up a career-high 38 points to Evan Mobley and committed 16 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Cavaliers.

Detroit has had four days off since playing in Paris last Thursday, giving the Pistons a chance to reset coming into this matchup. They are without star Cade Cunningham due to a season-ending injury, but Jalen Duren, Isaiah Livers and Bojan Bogdanovic have each returned from injuries. Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games after pouring in 25 against Chicago.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has been without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the last five games due to a knee injury, but he is expected to return on Monday night. Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He averaged 31.5 points in the pair of wins against Detroit early in the season, so his return would give the Bucks a huge edge in this game.

Veteran guard Jrue Holiday has stepped up with Antetokounmpo sidelined, leading the team in scoring in five of the last six games. He is averaging 27.2 points and 9.0 assists during that stretch, scoring 28 points and dishing out 10 assists against Cleveland on Saturday. The Bucks have won nine straight games at Detroit and have covered the spread in 14 of the last 18 matchups. Khris Middleton is also expected back after not having played since mid-December.

How to make Bucks vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Pistons vs. Bucks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.