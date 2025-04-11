The Milwaukee Bucks (46-34) and the Detroit Pistons (44-36) square off in an Eastern Conference battle on Friday as the regular season nears a close. The Pistons were able to halt their two-game losing streak last time out, defeating the New York Knicks 115-106 on Thursday. Milwaukee has won six consecutive games. On Thursday, the Bucks dominated the New Orleans Pelicans 136-111. Damian Lillard (calf) remains out for the Bucks.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where the home team is 22-18 this season. These teams played twice this season, and Milwaukee won both. Milwaukee beat Detroit 128-107 on Dec. 3. Detroit is the 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Pistons picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bucks vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bucks vs. Pistons over/under: 229 points

Bucks vs. Pistons money line: Detroit -224, Milwaukee +185

MIL: The Bucks are 41-38-2 against the spread this season

DET: The Pistons are 42-35-3 against the spread this season

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo consistently uses his strength to overpower opposing players in the lane. Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in points (30.4) and sixth in rebounds (11.9) and field goal percentage (60.2%). He's posted a triple-double in three of his last four games. In the April 5 win over the Heat, Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Forward Kyle Kuzma came over to Milwaukee in February and has been a nice scoring threat added to the rotation. He averages 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. On April 6 versus the Pelicans, Kuzma had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Why the Pistons can cover

Guard Cade Cunningham is an impact player in multiple ways. Cunningham is eighth in the NBA in points (25.9) and fourth in assists (9.1). He has racked up 30 double-doubles this season thus far. He's also finished with 25-plus points in five straight games. In Monday's loss to the Kings, Cunningham had 35 points and five dimes.

The Pistons have played very well on back-to-backs this season, going 8-4-2 against the spread on days with no rest. Guard Malik Beasley has been a sharpshooter on the perimeter to space the floor. Beasley averages 16.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and shoots 41.3% from beyond the arc. On April 4 against the Raptors, he had 21 points, four boards and made three 3-pointers.

