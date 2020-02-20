Bucks vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 19-38 overall and 11-19 at home, while Milwaukee is 46-8 overall and 21-5 on the road. The Bucks have the best record in the NBA. The Pistons lost their last three games before the All-Star break. Milwaukee is favored by 13 points in the latest Pistons vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Bucks spread: Pistons +13

Pistons vs. Bucks over-under: 225.5 points

Pistons vs. Bucks money line: Detroit 652, Milwaukee -847

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks came up short against the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday, falling 118-111. Donte DiVincenzo (19 points) and Khris Middleton (17 points) were the top scorers for Milwaukee. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Milwaukee's last two games because of the birth of his child but will play on Thursday.

Milwaukee has won the first two meetings with Detroit this season, most recently scoring a 127-103 Milwaukee victory on December 4.

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons fought to overtime against the Orlando Magic last week but wound up losing 116-112. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of power forward Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds.

How to make Bucks vs. Pistons picks

