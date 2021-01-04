The Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 3-3 overall and 2-0 at home, while Detroit is 1-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Bucks have won the last seven meetings between the teams.

Milwaukee is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.

Bucks vs. Pistons spread: Bucks -15.5

Bucks vs. Pistons over-under: 225 points

Bucks vs. Pistons money line: Detroit +1100; Milwaukee +2000

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks trampled the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, 126-96 score. Milwaukee was up 62-40 at the half. Giannis Antetokounmpo almost posted a triple-double on 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight dimes. Milwaukee was 22 of 45 on 3-point attempts, three nights after the Bucks made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on 51 attempts. Bryn Forbes had 18 points in 22 minutes.

The Bucks enter this game with 124.5 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. They also lead the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (.439) and point differential (14.0). Donte DiVincenzo has scored in double figures in a career-best six consecutive games. Bobby Portis is shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range over his last five games.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit lost 122-120 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from Jayson Tatum with 0:02 remaining. The Pistons allowed the Celtics to shoot a season-best 57 percent from the field. Power forward Jerami Grant (22 points) was the top scorer for Detroit. He has reached the 20-point mark in a career-best five consecutive games.

Blake Griffin had 13 points vs. Boston in his return from a concussion, missing 10 of 14 shots from the field. Detroit has the third lowest field goal percentage in the league at 43.3 percent. The Pistons lost all three matchups with the Bucks last season. They have lost in 10 of their last 11 trips to Milwaukee. Christian Wood had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his last game vs. the Bucks. Josh Jackson injured his ankle on Sunday and his status is uncertain for Monday's game.

