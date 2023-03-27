The Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) will try to maintain their slim lead atop the Eastern Conference standings when they visit the Detroit Pistons (16-58) on Monday night. Milwaukee is 1.5 games ahead of Boston following the Bucks' loss to Denver on Saturday. Detroit is in last place in the Eastern Conference standings and has the worst record in the NBA.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena. Milwaukee is favored by 17 points in the latest Pistons vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.

Pistons vs. Bucks spread: Pistons +17

Pistons vs. Bucks over/under: 233 points

Pistons vs. Bucks money line: Detroit +1050, Milwaukee -2000

Why the Pistons can cover

Milwaukee is on the road for the third time in four days and is coming off a 129-106 loss to Denver on Saturday. The Bucks were outscored 34-19 in the third quarter and 32-21 in the fourth as they ran out of energy down the stretch. Detroit is coming off a loss to Toronto, but most of the damage was self-inflicted due to 22 turnovers that led to 23 points for the Raptors.

Rookie guard Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 20 points and eight assists, upping his season average to 15.4 points and 4.9 assists per game. Detroit had five players finish in double figures, with center Marvin Bagley III adding 14 points and nine rebounds. Center Jalen Duren had 23 points and 15 rebounds against Milwaukee on Jan. 23 when the Pistons put up 130 points.

Why the Bucks can cover

Detroit is going to be without leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), along with key contributors Alec Burks and Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons have lost 16 of their last 17 games, losing each of their last five games by at least nine points. They gave up 38 points to Toronto in the first quarter of a 118-97 loss on Friday.

Milwaukee is 1.5 games ahead of Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, making this a pivotal game as the regular season winds down. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 31.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. They have covered the spread in 15 of their last 19 meetings against Detroit.

