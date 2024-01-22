For the second time in three days, the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons will meet in Michigan on Monday evening. The Bucks are 29-13 overall and 10-9 on the road this season. Milwaukee is also 3-0 against Detroit, including a win in the previous matchup on Saturday. The Pistons are 4-38 overall and 2-19 at Little Caesars Arena this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is listed as probable for the Bucks. Cade Cunningham (knee) and Monte Morris (quadriceps) are listed as doubtful for the Pistons, with Isaiah Stewart (ankle) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Bucks as 12-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 247.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Pistons odds.

Bucks vs. Pistons spread: Bucks -12

Bucks vs. Pistons over/under: 247.5 points

Bucks vs. Pistons money line: Bucks -773, Pistons +538

MIL: The Bucks are 8-11 against the spread in road games

DET: The Pistons are 8-12-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Bucks can cover

Damian Lillard put on a show on Saturday in a head-to-head win over Detroit. The All-NBA guard scored 45 points to go along with 11 assists, and Lillard is averaging 37.3 points per game in three games against the Pistons this season. With Lillard at the forefront, the Bucks scored 141 points on 55% shooting in the most recent matchup, and Milwaukee produced 30 assists with only 10 turnovers. The Pistons have allowed more than 1.27 points per possession to the Bucks in three games this season, and Detroit's defense is porous.

Detroit is allowing 120.8 points per 100 possessions in 2023-24, ranking in the bottom three of the NBA. The Pistons are also near the bottom of the league with only 12.1 turnovers created and 6.1 steals per game, and opponents are averaging 27.2 free throw attempts per game against Detroit. On the other side, the Bucks are averaging 26.5 free throw attempts per game on offense, landing in the top three of the NBA, and Milwaukee is also in the top three in field goal percentage (50.0%) and 2-point percentage (58.7%). See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit veteran Alec Burks is on an impressive run in January. He produced 33 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against Milwaukee on Saturday, and Burks is averaging 20.8 points per game on 49.4% 3-point shooting this month. The Pistons are also trending upward on offense, scoring 1.24 points per possession with 62.3% true shooting in the last three games. Detroit shares the ball well, averaging 26.5 assists per game, and the Pistons are facing a vulnerable Milwaukee defense.

The Bucks are last in the NBA in forcing turnovers, averaging 11.7 takeaways per game, and Milwaukee is in the bottom three of the league with only 6.5 steals per contest. Milwaukee also ranks in the bottom tier of the NBA in second-chance points allowed (14.5 per game), fast break points allowed (15.1 per game), and points allowed in the paint (54.0 per game). On defense, the Pistons also close possessions well, securing 72.0% of available defensive rebounds after forcing a missed shot. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Bucks picks

