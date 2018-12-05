Bucks vs. Pistons: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the NBA's most impressive teams thus far. However, the team dropped a contest to the New York Knicks in overtime on Saturday and the game produced its fair share of fireworks. Mario Hezonja threw down a massive slam dunk in the first half and stepped over Giannis Antetokounmpo, in which Antetokounmpo felt was a sign of disrespect. Even more glaring was Milwaukee's defense down the stretch against New York, and it's safe to say that an improved effort can be expect against the Detroit Pistons.

On the contrary, the Pistons have been playing incredible basketball. Detroit had won five consecutive games before falling victim to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 110-83 defeat on Monday. All-Star forward Blake Griffin is having arguably the best year of his career as he's averaging 24.6 points and is shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Pistons are currently in the thick of the playoff race and Wednesday's contest could be a huge measuring stick for the team.

How to watch Pistons at Bucks

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 5

Wednesday, Dec. 5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Bucks -8.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Pistons: Detroit made a bold move last season when it acquired a player of Griffin's stature. While the Pistons did miss the playoffs last season, they're really hitting their stride so far during the 2018-19 campaign. Griffin is playing terrific basketball and Andre Drummond continues to be a double-double machine for one of the top frontcourts that the NBA has to offer. They'll certainly have their hands full with Antetokounmpo, and their performance on the defensive end could make all the difference in deciding the outcome of this Eastern Conference battle.

Bucks: Milwaukee made some minor tweaks in the offseason by adding the likes of Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova to its frontcourt. Combine their ability to shoot with Antetokounmpo and it's not surprising that the Bucks are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Antetojounmpo leads the Bucks in just about every category and he will definitely need to be aggressive as he takes on one of the more challenging starting frontcourts in the league.

Game prediction, pick

Dropping a contest to the Knicks wasn't something that many expected considering how the Bucks have played so far this season. It's hard to imagine them struggling once again especially being at home. Milwaukee will take this one.