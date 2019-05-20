Bucks vs. Raptors Game 3 score: Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam lead Toronto to important Game 3 victory
The Raptors picked up a much-needed victory in Game 3 to make this a 2-1 series
With their backs against the wall, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-112, in double overtime in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to lead the Raptors to victory while Pascal Siakam added 25 points and 11 rebounds to help lead Toronto to a home win over the top seed in the East.
The Raptors now trail the series 2-1 as Game 4 takes place on Tuesday night.
