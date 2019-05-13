Bucks vs. Raptors: Giannis Antetokounmpo faces Kawhi Leonard and other top Eastern Conference finals storylines

It's the Eastern Conference Finals that we wanted (unless we are Sixers/Celtics fans) and it's the one we deserve: A matchup between the teams with the two best records in the regular season, each with an MVP-caliber superstar leading the way.

For the Bucks, this series might be the beginning of a long reign atop the East. Giannis is young and only getting better; he's also got two years left on his contract and seems committed to Milwaukee for the long haul. Depending on whether Khris Middleton decides to re-sign with the Bucks, they seem committed to this direction for the foreseeable future.

For the Raptors, though, this might be a one-season championship window. Kyle Lowry isn't getting any younger; Marc Gasol isn't getting any younger. And Kawhi Leonard, as Masai Ujiri knew when he pulled the trigger on the gutsy trade last offseason, will be a free agent on July 1. This series could serve as both a prove-it moment for Kawhi – does he want to go all-in on the Raptors for his future? – and a last-chance moment for this version of the Raptors to make the Finals. If Kawhi leaves, one can assume Ujiri will rebuild the franchise in his own image and around Pascal Siakam.

Here are the top storylines going into what should be a great Eastern Conference Finals.