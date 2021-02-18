Who's Playing

Toronto @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Toronto 13-15; Milwaukee 16-12

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors will be strutting in after a win while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.

Toronto is hoping for another victory. They took down Milwaukee 124-113 on Tuesday. The score was all tied up at the break 64-64, but Toronto was the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 33 points and seven dimes.

Despite Toronto winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Raptors are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Toronto's win brought them up to 13-15 while Milwaukee's defeat pulled them down to 16-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.96. But the Bucks enter the game with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Toronto have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Milwaukee.