Who's Playing
Toronto @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Toronto 13-15; Milwaukee 16-12
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors' road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors will be strutting in after a win while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.
Toronto is hoping for another victory. They took down Milwaukee 124-113 on Tuesday. The score was all tied up at the break 64-64, but Toronto was the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 33 points and seven dimes.
Despite Toronto winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Raptors are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Toronto's win brought them up to 13-15 while Milwaukee's defeat pulled them down to 16-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.96. But the Bucks enter the game with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Milwaukee.
- Feb 16, 2021 - Toronto 124 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Jan 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Toronto 108
- Aug 10, 2020 - Toronto 114 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Toronto 105
- May 25, 2019 - Toronto 100 vs. Milwaukee 94
- May 23, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- May 21, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Milwaukee 102
- May 19, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- May 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 31, 2019 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Toronto 92
- Jan 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Dec 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 99
- Oct 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Toronto 119
- Jan 05, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Jan 01, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Milwaukee 127
- Apr 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Apr 24, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Apr 22, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Milwaukee 76
- Apr 20, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 77
- Apr 18, 2017 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Apr 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Toronto 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 27, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Dec 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 25, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Toronto 107 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 26, 2015 - Toronto 111 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 11, 2015 - Toronto 90 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Nov 01, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 87