Who's Playing

Toronto @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Toronto 20-24; Milwaukee 27-16

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Toronto and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard Tuesday.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Raptors ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 123-121 win over the New York Knicks. Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet looked sharp as he had 33 points and eight assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Monday as they won 132-119. Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 11 dimes. That's the third consecutive contest in which Holiday has had at least ten assists. Holiday's points were the most he has had all season.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Toronto up to 20-24 and the Bucks to 27-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto has only been able to knock down 44.70% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 37 games against Milwaukee.