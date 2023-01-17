Who's Playing
Toronto @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Toronto 20-24; Milwaukee 27-16
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Toronto and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard Tuesday.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Raptors ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 123-121 win over the New York Knicks. Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet looked sharp as he had 33 points and eight assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Monday as they won 132-119. Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 11 dimes. That's the third consecutive contest in which Holiday has had at least ten assists. Holiday's points were the most he has had all season.
The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought Toronto up to 20-24 and the Bucks to 27-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto has only been able to knock down 44.70% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Toronto have won 24 out of their last 37 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Jan 15, 2022 - Toronto 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 05, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Dec 02, 2021 - Toronto 97 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Feb 18, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Feb 16, 2021 - Toronto 124 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Jan 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Toronto 108
- Aug 10, 2020 - Toronto 114 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Toronto 105
- May 25, 2019 - Toronto 100 vs. Milwaukee 94
- May 23, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- May 21, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Milwaukee 102
- May 19, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- May 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 31, 2019 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Toronto 92
- Jan 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Dec 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 99
- Oct 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Toronto 119
- Jan 05, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Jan 01, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Milwaukee 127
- Apr 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Apr 24, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Apr 22, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Milwaukee 76
- Apr 20, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 77
- Apr 18, 2017 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Apr 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Toronto 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 27, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Dec 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 25, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Toronto 107 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 26, 2015 - Toronto 111 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 11, 2015 - Toronto 90 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Nov 01, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 87