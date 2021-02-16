Who's Playing

Toronto @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Toronto 12-15; Milwaukee 16-11

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Milwaukee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 114-109 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Milwaukee was far and away the favorite. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 17 boards, and ten dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Toronto had to settle for a 116-112 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Toronto had strong showings from point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 24 points, and shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Milwaukee.