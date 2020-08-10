Watch Now: Highlights: Bucks vs. Mavericks ( 2:49 )

In a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference finals, the Bucks and Raptors meet in what could again be a preview of things to come. As the top two teams in the East this season, the Bucks are trying to prove that they can make that leap to the finals after being ousted in a six-game series last postseason. The defending champion Raptors are looking to show the league that they are still a force to be reckoned with, even after Kawhi Leonard departed the team last summer.

Despite this just being a regular-season game, both teams could use it to size up the competition for later on down the road. Here's everything you need to know about Monday's Bucks-Raptors matchup.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 10 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Bucks -6 | O/U: 228

Storylines

Bucks: Milwaukee is coming off a tough overtime loss to the Mavericks, where it allowed Luka Doncic to put up 26 points, 19 assists and 14 rebounds. Not an ideal stat line for the No. 1 defense in the league. The Bucks haven't looked like a team that throttled the competition before the hiatus, but that doesn't mean any red flags should be raised. Milwaukee is still the No. 1 team in the bubble, and these games will only better prepare it for the postseason. Still, though, the Bucks lost in historic fashion to the Nets, gave up 73 first-half points to the Heat and stumbled against Dallas. Milwaukee can't afford to continue starting out slow only to wake up in the second half, and it has a chance to change that with a sound defensive performance against Toronto.

Raptors: Toronto, on the other hand, has looked like the best team in the bubble on both ends of the floor. Fred VanVleet has continued his ascension in Orlando, leading the team in scoring (19.4 points) since games resumed in July, and the defense is putting pressure on opponents in each game. The only concerning area that the Raptors have encountered was a blowout loss to the Celtics, where they were down by 40 points during the fourth quarter. That shouldn't sit well with this team, considering it could face Boston in the second round, but other than that setback, the Raptors have been consistent.

Game prediction

This is going to be an incredibly defensive game, so it could be a close one down the stretch. However, after letting Doncic get loose in their previous game, the Bucks will come out more motivated to assert their dominance over a Raptors team they've already beaten twice this season. Pick: Bucks -6