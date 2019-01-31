Bucks vs. Raptors odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, with tip-off from the Scotiabank Arena set for 8 p.m. ET. The winner of this game will become the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, as Milwaukee enters with a half-game lead. This will be the final regular-season meeting between these two teams, and the Bucks currently lead the season series 2-1. Toronto has been one of the NBA's toughest outs at home this year, but Milwaukee has been red-hot lately with wins in eight of their past nine games. Toronto is listed as a three-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points is 231.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds.

The model is well aware of Toronto's dominant showing on its home court this season. The Raptors boast the NBA's third best home record (21-4) and have won 10 straight home games. Toronto is also finally getting healthy, as Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Danny Green have been left off the injury report for this one. Leonard has been in top form since returning from an extended absence, averaging 32.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.

But just because Toronto has been on unbeatable at home lately doesn't mean it will cover the Bucks vs. Raptors spread.

The model is also well aware that Milwaukee is one of the few teams that have been more efficient than Toronto this season. In fact, with the top-ranked defensive efficiency and third-ranked offensive efficiency, Milwaukee is the only team in the NBA to come in better than Toronto in both categories.

The Bucks have also been better on the glass, boasting a top-three mark in that category as well. This should come as no surprise for the team with the best record in the league. It's worth noting that the Greek Freak heads into the Thursday NBA schedule in top form, averaging 28 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists over the last 10 days. He has upped those numbers against Toronto in two meetings this year, averaging 31 points, 18.5 rebounds, and five assists.

