Bucks vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-8) visit the Toronto Raptors (42-15) in a battle between top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday evening. The Bucks arrive on the second night of a back-to-back, with Toronto on full rest. Milwaukee's official injury report is delayed due to the back-to-back, but both Kyle Korver (back) and Brook Lopez (back) missed the team's last game. For Toronto, Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (finger) are unavailable to play.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as 1.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231 in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds.

Bucks vs. Raptors spread: Bucks -1.5

Bucks vs. Raptors over-under: 231 points

Bucks vs. Raptors money line: Bucks -119, Raptors -101

MIL The Bucks are 7-2 against the spread in the last nine game

TOR: The Raptors are 8-4 against the spread in the last 12 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The model has considered that Milwaukee is an excellent team, even when accounting for the difficulty of a road back-to-back. The Bucks boast the No. 1 defense in the NBA by a solid margin, with top-tier marks in effective field goal percentage allowed and defensive rebounding. Milwaukee is also one of the best teams in the league at keeping opponents away from the free-throw line, which helps to maintain overall efficiency.

On the offensive side, Giannis Antetokounmpo keys an elite-level unit, with top-three overall efficiency and a league-leading mark in effective field goal percentage. The Bucks are also very good at protecting the ball and avoiding turnovers, which helps to mitigate their lack of offensive rebounding.

Why the Raptors can cover

Even so, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Raptors spread. The model has also taken into account that Toronto is an excellent team, particularly in front of its home fans. The Raptors are 23-7 at home this season and, while the Bucks are elite, that brings optimism. Toronto is an elite defensive team from an overall standpoint, with top-three marks in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed and defensive turnover rate.

The Raptors should also be able to command the defensive glass, particularly with Milwaukee's aversion to offensive rebounding. Toronto could have a tougher time on the offensive side, but the Raptors are a top-10 team in effective field goal percentage, and ball security shouldn't be an issue against a relatively conservative Bucks defense.

How to make Bucks vs. Raptors picks

