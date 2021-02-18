The Toronto Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in the second straight matchup between the teams. Toronto was victorious on Tuesday, upsetting Milwaukee by a 124-113 margin. The Bucks (16-12) are on a four-game losing streak, while the Raptors (13-15) are 6-3 in the last nine contests. Jrue Holiday (protocols) is out for Milwaukee. Kyle Lowry (ankle) and Yuta Watanabe (ankle) are listed as questionable for Toronto.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 6.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds. Before locking in any Raptors vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,400 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 9 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 83-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Raptors vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Raptors spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks vs. Raptors over-under: 233.5 points

TOR: The Raptors are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Latest Odds: Milwaukee Bucks -6 Bet Now

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are tremendous offensively, ranking second in the NBA in points per possession (1.18) and effective field goal percentage (57.4 percent). Milwaukee is also a top-eight team in both turnover rate (13.5 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.92), and the Bucks are led by impressive star power. The Bucks can also attack the offensive glass against a Toronto team that ranks in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (72.0 percent), and the Raptors are second-worst in the league in preventing the opposition from getting to the free throw line.

Milwaukee's defense hasn't been quite as potent as in recent seasons, but the Bucks are still well above-average. The Bucks are a top-six defensive rebounding team, pulling down 74.9 percent of opponent misses, and Mike Budenolzer's team is also fourth in the NBA in free throw rate allowed. The Bucks are also excellent in specialized situations, ranking in the top five of the league in fast break points allowed (9.8 per game), points allowed in paint (43.2 per game) and second-chance points allowed (11.9 per game) this season.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is playing at a high level recently, posting an 11-7 record in its last 18 games and out-scoring opponents by 4.1 points per 100 possessions during that run. For the full season, the Raptors are No. 8 in the NBA in offense, scoring nearly 1.14 points per possession. They are also in the top 10 in ball security, turning the ball over on only 13.8 percent of possessions.

Toronto has an above-average assist rate (61.9 percent) and Nick Nurse's scheme coaxes the most out of its talent. Defensively, the Raptors lead the NBA in turnover creation, forcing a turnover on 16.8 percent of possessions. That includes the No. 2 mark in the league in steals per game, and Toronto is also No. 2 in the NBA in protecting the rim, allowing only 40.9 points in the paint per game.

How to make Raptors vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams combine for 225 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.