The Toronto Raptors will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 50-20 overall and 28-7 at home, while the Raptors are 35-36 overall and 12-23 on the road. This will be the third meeting of the season between these two Eastern Conference rivals. Milwaukee managed to win and cover the spread in each of the two previous matchups.

However, Toronto has won and covered the spread in each of its last three games entering Sunday night, while Milwaukee is coming off a disappointing loss as double-digit favorites on Thursday. Still, Milwaukee is favored by 9 points in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 234.5.

Bucks vs. Raptors spread: Bucks -9

Bucks vs. Raptors over/under: 234.5 points

Bucks vs. Raptors money line: Milwaukee -440, Toronto +335

What you need to know about the Bucks

The matchup between the Bucks and the Indiana Pacers this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Milwaukee falling 139-123 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Milwaukee was the play of point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the defeat but only played a little over 26 minutes because he was in foul trouble. But the Bucks really struggled to defend the 3-point line, allowing the Pacers to hit 22-of-48 from beyond the arc, allowing eight Pacers players to reach double-figures in scoring.

What you need to know about the Raptors

A well-balanced attack led Toronto over the Minnesota Timberwolves every single quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Toronto strolled past Minnesota with points to spare, taking the game 122-107. The Raptors' point guard Fred VanVleet had 28 points and seven assists.

Pascal Siakam also had a big night with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the victory and both of those two stars for Toronto are having exceptional seasons. Siakam is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, while VanVleet is averaging 19.5 points, 7.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

