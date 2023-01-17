Fiserv Forum will host an Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday evening. The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Toronto Raptors to town for a spotlight matchup in prime time. Toronto is 20-24 this season, though the Raptors have won four of the last five games. Milwaukee is 28-16 overall and 17-5 in home games. Both teams are on the second night of back-to-back sets, leaving uncertainty with the player availability situation on each side, though Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will be the biggest name to monitor.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 4.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224 in the latest Raptors vs. Bucks odds.

Raptors vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4.5

Raptors vs. Bucks over/under: 224 points

Raptors vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -190, Raptors +158

TOR: The Raptors are 9-10 against the spread in road games

MIL: The Bucks are 15-7 against the spread in home games

Why the Raptors can cover



Toronto's defense is swarming this season, giving up only 1.13 points per possession. The Raptors lead the NBA in turnover creation, averaging 17.0 takeaways per game, and the Bucks are in the bottom third of the league with a 15.1% turnover rate on offense. Toronto also leads the league with 9.4 steals per game and the Raptors produce 5.2 blocked shots per contest. Opponents average 48.0 points in the paint per game against Toronto, No. 6 in the NBA, and the Raptors can also win on the margins on offense.

Toronto leads the league in turnover avoidance with only 11.9 per game, and the Raptors are in the top three in second-chance points (16.9 per game) and fast break points (17.8 per game). The Raptors are in the top five in free throw creation (25.9 attempts per game) and offensive rebound rate (31.1%), with the Bucks entering Tuesday as the NBA's worst team in creating turnovers, generating only 12.3 takeaways per game on defense.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's defense is truly excellent. The Bucks are giving up 109.8 points per 100 possessions this season No. 3 in the NBA, and no team allows fewer free throw attempts (20.6 per game) than Milwaukee. Opponents are shooting only 45.4% from the field against the Bucks this season, and Milwaukee is in the top eight of the league in 2-point defense and 3-point defense. The Bucks are elite on the defensive glass, securing 74.2% of available rebounds and allowing only 13.3 second-chance points per game.

Milwaukee also blocks 5.1 shots per game, a top-10 figure, and the Bucks create extra opportunities with size and physicality on offense. Milwaukee is in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive rebound rate, grabbing 29.9% of missed shots, and the Bucks produce 15.0 second-chance points per game.

