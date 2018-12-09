Bucks vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Sunday night showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors represents a battle between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors enter the game with a league-leading 21-6 overall record, while the Bucks are 3.5 games behind them for the top spot in the East with a 16-8 record.

The match-up between the two teams will be the second of the season, as the Bucks bested the Raptors, 124-109, back on October 29. After Sunday, they will still face off two more times; in Milwaukee on January 5 and in Toronto on January 31.

How to watch Bucks at Raptors

Date: Sunday, Dec. 9

Sunday, Dec. 9 Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors -5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Raptors: The Raptors have been surging to start the season, as they boast a league-leading 21-6 record entering Sunday night. Offseason concerns about how Kawhi Leonard would fit in Toronto have completely quieted, as Leonard has been playing MVP-level ball on both sides of the floor. The only concern involving Leonard in Toronto now is if he will re-sign with the organization in the summer. Otherwise, the Raptors look every bit the part of a legitimate early-season contender.

Bucks: The Bucks have gotten off to a solid start to the 2018-19 season, as they sit just 3.5 games behind Toronto for the top seed in the East. Like Leonard for the Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP level for the Bucks, as the team has taken a step forward under Mike Budenholzer this season.

Game prediction, pick

The line likes the Raptors in this one, and for good reason. The Raptors are an impressive 11-3 within the friendly confines of Scotiabank Arena this season, while the Bucks are sub-.500 (4-5) on the road. Assuming that they get their usual contributions up and down the roster, Toronto's depth will likely be too much for the Bucks to overcome on the road.