Bucks vs. Rockets: Giannis Antetokounmpo's bullet pass nails James Harden directly in the head

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one strong, athletic basketball player.

We all know he pretty much every skill and trait you'd want in a player. He can play all five positions, he's 6-foot-11 and 242 pounds of chiseled muscle. Not to mention, he's arguably the best player in the game today and would probably win the MVP award if the season ended right now.

And while he's produced plenty of highlights dunking on people and blocking shots, this one takes the cake for his 2018-19 season highlight.

What exactly did he do, you ask? The Milwaukee Bucks star darted a pass off of James Harden's head in Wednesday night's win over the Rockets -- unintentionally, of course (at least I assume).

Not only did the "Greek Freak" nearly knock out Harden with this pass, but he also defeated his top competition for the MVP award as the Bucks beat the Houston Rockets, 116-109.

Antetokounmpo had a huge game as he posted 27 points, 21 rebounds and five assists while Harden had a monster night with 42 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Let's just summarize it like this -- Harden took an "L" in more ways than one tonight.

So did his noggin.