Who's Playing

Houston @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Houston 0-2; Milwaukee 1-0

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Fiserv Forum. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and are hoping to record their first victory since April 29 of last year.

Houston came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, falling 129-122. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of power forward Jabari Smith, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 90-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the squad, almost dropping a triple-double on 21 points, 13 boards, and eight assists.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 1-0 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.95

Odds

The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 14 games against Houston.