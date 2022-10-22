Who's Playing
Houston @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Houston 0-2; Milwaukee 1-0
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Fiserv Forum. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and are hoping to record their first victory since April 29 of last year.
Houston came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, falling 129-122. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of power forward Jabari Smith, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 90-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the squad, almost dropping a triple-double on 21 points, 13 boards, and eight assists.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 1-0 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if the Rockets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.95
Odds
The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 14 games against Houston.
- Dec 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Houston 106
- Dec 10, 2021 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Houston 114
- May 07, 2021 - Milwaukee 141 vs. Houston 133
- Apr 29, 2021 - Houston 143 vs. Milwaukee 136
- Aug 02, 2020 - Houston 120 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Oct 24, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Houston 111
- Mar 26, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Houston 94
- Jan 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 07, 2018 - Houston 110 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 16, 2017 - Houston 115 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 23, 2017 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 18, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Feb 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Houston 121
- Jan 22, 2016 - Houston 102 vs. Milwaukee 98