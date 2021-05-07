The Houston Rockets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 42-24 overall and 23-10 at home, while the Rockets are 16-50 overall and 8-23 on the road. The Rockets won the first meeting of the season on April 29, 143-136.

Milwaukee is favored by 16.5-points in the latest Bucks vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.

Bucks vs. Rockets spread: Bucks -16.5

Bucks vs. Rockets over-under: 232 points

Bucks vs. Rockets money line: Milwaukee -2400, Houston +1200

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks won a thriller on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, 135-134. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and six assists along with five boards. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds. Brook Lopez's put-back dunk with 6.8 seconds left proved to be a decisive basket.

The Bucks are three games behind the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee has won four consecutive games. Khris Middleton (knee) missed Wednesday's game but is not on the injury report on Friday.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston's latest loss was a 135-115 drubbing by the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA. The Rockets have lost eight of their last nine games. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Jae'Sean Tate (knee) will be a game-time decision on Friday. Christian Wood (ankle), D.J. Augustin (ankle) and Olynyk (ankle) are questionable. Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle), Eric Gordon (groin) and Sterling Brown (knee) are out. Danuel House Jr. (ankle) is doubtful.

How to make Bucks vs. Rockets picks

