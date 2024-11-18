The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Houston Rockets on Monday night in cross-conference clash. Milwaukee is 4-9 on the season and is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, while Houston is 10-4 and is third in the West. The two franchises have split their last four head-to-head meetings both straight up and against the spread, but the Rockets are 9-5 against the spread this season while the Bucks are only 4-8-1.

Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Rockets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5.

Bucks vs. Rockets spread: Milwaukee -3.5

Bucks vs. Rockets over/under: 224.5 points

Bucks vs. Rockets money line: Milwaukee -159, Houston +135

After winning 49 games last year and finishing third in the East, the Bucks were eliminated in the first round by the Pacers, and the hangover effect appears to be impacting their 2024-25 season. However, Milwaukee has won two of its last three games, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had the ball in his hands with a chance to win against the Hornets on Saturday but missed an 18-foot jumper with 2.0 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for his first triple-double of the season in the loss and is now averaging 32.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He's had to carry a heavier load of late with Damian Lillard missing the last three games in concussion protocol, but Lillard is listed as probable to return for Monday's contest. See which team to pick here.

After improving from 22 wins in 2022-23 to 41 wins in 2023-24, the Rockets look poised to take another step forward in the Western Conference this season. They've won five games in a row and are coming off a dominant 143-107 win over the Bulls on Sunday.

Fred VanVleet had 28 points to lead all scorers, and Alperen Sengun had a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Houston had seven players reach double-figures and has seven players on the roster who are averaging double-figures scoring on the season. See which team to pick here.

