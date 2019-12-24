Bucks vs. Sixers odds, line: 2019 Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from expert on 33-16 run

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday in the second game on the 2019 NBA Christmas Day schedule. The Bucks come into this one with the best record in the entire NBA at 27-4, while Philly stands 5.5 games behind Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Standings. With Kawhi Leonard leaving the Eastern Conference this offseason, both Milwaukee and Philadelphia believe their time has come. This could very well be a preview of what's to come in the Eastern Conference Finals five months from now. All of Philadelphia's key pieces are healthy, while Milwaukee will be without starting point guard Eric Bledsoe (lower leg), who has missed the past five games.

Tip-off for this one is set for 2:30 p.m ET from the Wells Fargo Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as one-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 222.5 in the latest Bucks vs Sixers odds.

Bucks vs. Sixers spread: 76ers -1

Bucks vs. Sixers over-under: 222.5 points

Bucks vs. Sixers money line: PHI -111, MIL -108

MIL: Bucks are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

PHI: 76ers are 26-9 ATS in their last 35 home games vs. a team with a road winning percentage greater than .600.

Why the Sixers can cover

Barner is well aware of what a massive boost home court advantage has given the 76ers this season. While they are just 7-8 with a -0.5 average point differential on the road, Philly is 15-2 with a +9.7 point differential when playing at the Wells Fargo Center. In addition to benefiting from home court advantage, the Sixers are one of the few teams with the length and versatility defensively to potentially slow down Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP.

Al Horford and Embiid combine to form one of the best defensive frontcourts in the NBA, and Ben Simmons offers a size/speed combination that is unmatched throughout the rest of the NBA. The Sixers rank second in rebounding and top-10 in points allowed at the rim, so they should have the pieces to make life difficult for Antetokounmpo.

Why the Bucks can cover

Barner is also well aware that Antetokounmpo has been matchup-proof. Just a week ago, he hung 34 points and 11 rebounds on Anthony Davis and L.A.'s number-two ranked defense, all while knocking down 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc. In three meetings with the Sixers last year, he averaged 42 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists. Horford didn't play in that matchup, but that might not have been a huge factor.

In three meetings with Horford when he played for the Celtics, Antetokounmpo averaged 31 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 59 percent from the floor. Antetokounmpo has been on another level when playing in prime matchups like this, and he has elevated his play with Bledsoe out. He should have no problem imposing his will against a Sixers team that has sputtered a bit entering the holiday season.

