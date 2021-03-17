The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are 28-12 overall and 18-3 at home, while Milwaukee is 25-14 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Bucks have won the last two games between the teams. Joel Embiid (knee) remains out for the Sixers.

Milwaukee is favored by six points in the latest Sixers vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 236. Before entering any Bucks vs. Sixers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. 76ers. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Bucks:

Sixers vs. Bucks spread: 76ers +6

Sixers vs. Bucks over-under: 236 points

Sixers vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -245 Philadelphia +205

What you need to know about the Sixers

On Tuesday, Philadelphia outlasted the New York Knicks, 99-96. Tobias Harris had 30 points in addition to six rebounds. He has scored 22-plus points in four of his past five games. Harris scored seven consecutive points in the final minute. Philadelphia has won six consecutive games.

Seth Curry scored 20 points on Tuesday. Ben Simmons had 16 points and 13 rebounds. The Sixers have scored 125-plus points in five of their past six games.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee beat the Washington Wizards on Monday, 133-122. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 15 boards and 10 assists. He became the first player in franchise history to register a triple-double in three consecutive games. It was also his seventh career 30-point triple-double, which surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in team history.

The Bucks have won four straight games and nine of 10. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists during that span. Brook Lopez had his third 20-point game of the season on Monday as he was 8-for-12 from the field and had 22 points.

How to make Bucks vs. Sixers picks

