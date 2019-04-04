Bucks vs. Sixers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions from model on 69-52 run

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, with tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks have won five of their last six games, which has allowed them to maintain a hold of the Eastern Conference's top seed. Meanwhile, the Sixers have struggled lately, with two straight losses and a 2-4 record in their last six games. They still hold a two-game lead over the Boston Celtics as the 3-seed, but they could use a win to get them back on track. Milwaukee is listed as a five-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 230.5 in the latest 76ers vs Bucks odds. Before you make any Sixers vs. Bucks picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 25 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 277-216 record on all top-rated picks, returning over $4,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 25 on a strong 69-52 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Sixers vs. Bucks. We can tell you it's leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is aware that Milwaukee is the better team on paper than Philadelphia. The Bucks have already handed the Sixers a 15-point loss in the Wells Fargo Center once this season, and the numbers suggest they could do it again on Thursday. Milwaukee not only boasts the NBA's No. 1 defense, but it also ranks ahead of the Sixers in offensive efficiency, rebounding rate, assist-to-turnover ratio, and point differential.

Also, the Sixers have no answer defensively for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has averaged 42 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists in two meetings with the Sixers.

But just because Milwaukee has been on fire doesn't mean it will cover the Bucks vs. Sixers spread.

The model is also well aware of how important home court advantage has been for the Sixers this season. In fact, their 30-9 home record makes them one of just six teams with single-digit losses at home. Philly is also expected to get Joel Embiid (load management) back. The big man has averaged 35 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists against the Bucks this season.

The Sixers also beat the Bucks in Milwaukee just a couple weeks ago on the back of a monstrous 40-point, 15-rebound performance from Embiid. His return would have a major impact, especially with Milwaukee already without Malcolm Brogdon (foot), Nikola Mirotic (thumb), and potentially Khris Middleton (groin).

So who wins Bucks vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Sixers vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.