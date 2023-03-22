Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Milwaukee

Current Records: San Antonio 19-53; Milwaukee 51-20

What to Know

This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.04 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET March 22 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Spurs will be looking to right the ship.

San Antonio took a serious blow against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, falling 119-84. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-39. Shooting guard Malaki Branham wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Branham played for 26 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, winning 118-111. The Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists.

The Spurs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on San Antonio's opponents whenever they hit the road.

San Antonio had enough points to win and then some against Milwaukee in the teams' previous meeting last November, taking their contest 111-93. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Antonio since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.