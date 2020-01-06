Bucks vs. Spurs odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from model on 26-13 run

The Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs square off on Monday evening in a rematch of a game that took place on Saturday in Milwaukee. The Bucks were victorious 127-118 in that game for their fifth consecutive win, and Milwaukee will put the NBA's best record (32-5) on the line with a challenging road game in front of a hostile environment.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the AT&T Center. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as seven-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Spurs odds. Before making any Spurs vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Bucks vs. Spurs spread: Bucks -7

Bucks vs. Spurs over-under: 229.5 points

Bucks vs. Spurs money line: Bucks -310, Spurs +250

MIL: 6-3 against the spread in last 9 games

SAS: 4-2 against the spread in the last 6

Why the Bucks can cover

The model knows that the Bucks are elite on both ends of the floor, and that always gives Milwaukee a favorable chance. Mike Budenholzer's squad leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage on the offensive end, generating elite-level shots and converting them with efficiency. In an amazing feat, the Bucks also lead the NBA in defensive effective field goal percentage, forcing opponents into shots that they are not comfortable with on a regular basis.

The Bucks are also fantastic in creating defensive rebounds. That should help to alleviate some concerns of San Antonio crashing the offensive glass in advantageous situations, and the Bucks can then rely on their efficiency to win the day. Milwaukee has also been the best road team in the NBA this season, posting a 14-3 overall record.

Why the Spurs can cover

Though Milwaukee has some edges, it is not guaranteed to win or cover the Bucks vs. Spurs spread. The model also has considered that the Spurs (14-20) are at a talent deficiency but, at home, San Antonio has been notably better this season. Gregg Popovich's team is also the best in the NBA at avoiding turnovers, and that elite trait is quite helpful when attempting to pull off an upset against an explosive Bucks team.

The Spurs are also great at avoiding fouls and with that comes a strong ability at avoiding opponent free throws. That, in conjunction with the lack of turnovers, allows San Antonio to level the playing field, and the Spurs are also fantastic as a defensive rebounding team. Milwaukee's offensive rebounding is a weakness in that the Bucks rarely create second-chance opportunities, but that matchup is a positive one for the home team as they attempt to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

How to make Bucks vs. Spurs picks

