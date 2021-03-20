The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 26-14 overall and 15-5 at home, while the Spurs are 22-16 overall and 12-6 on the road. The franchises have split their last four head-to-head meetings but it's been the Spurs that have covered the spread in all four of those games.

Bucks vs. Spurs spread: Bucks -10

Bucks vs. Spurs over-under: 228 points

Bucks vs. Spurs money line: Bucks -550, Spurs +425

What you need to know about the Bucks

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Milwaukee ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Wednesday with a 109-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 45-31 deficit. Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a double-double on 32 points and 15 rebounds along with five dimes.

The Bucks are averaging 122.6 points per game during their current five-game winning streak and Giannis is averaging 29.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest during that stretch. The Greek Freak has turned in a triple-double in three of his last four games and he'll be the driving force behind Milwaukee's efforts at both ends of the floor again on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio didn't have too much room to spare in its contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, but the Spurs still walked away with a 116-110 win. Small forward Keldon Johnson was the standout of the game for San Antonio, posting a double-double on 23 points and 21 boards.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.8 on average. But the Spurs are even better: they enter the matchup with only 17.4 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league.

