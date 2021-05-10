The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are 32-35 overall and 13-20 at home, while Milwaukee is 43-24 overall and 19-14 on the road. The Bucks won the first meeting of the season on March 20, 120-113.

Spurs vs. Bucks spread: Spurs +6.5

Spurs vs. Bucks over-under: 233.5 points

Spurs vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -270, San Antonio +230



What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs fell 124-102 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. DeMar DeRozan (20 points) and Lonnie Walker IV (18 points) were the top scorers for San Antonio. The Spurs have a 1.5 game lead for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. They have lost six of their last seven games.

San Antonio was outrebounded 63-40 on Saturday. All five of the Spurs' remaining five games are against teams with winning records. Trey Lyles (ankle) did not play on Saturday. Derrick White (ankle) is not expected to play again this season.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee beat the Houston Rockets 141-133 on Friday. Brook Lopez had 24 points and seven boards. The Bucks have won five consecutive game and eight of 10. Milwaukee is 3.5 games behind the top seed and a half-game behind the second spot in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 17 points and 11 rebounds on Friday. Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Three of Milwaukee's five final games are on the road.

