The Milwaukee Bucks will wrap up their three-game homestand when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Milwaukee has won three of its last four games and the Bucks are sitting two games ahead of Boston for first place in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio has dropped three of its last four games, falling to New Orleans in a 119-84 final on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks will wrap up their three-game homestand when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 237.

Bucks vs. Spurs spread: Bucks -17.5

Bucks vs. Spurs over/under: 237 points

Bucks vs. Spurs money line: Milwaukee -2000, San Antonio +1050

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has won 22 of its last 25 games, sitting atop the Eastern Conference and the league's overall standings. The Bucks are coming off a 118-111 win over Toronto on Sunday, as Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles combined for 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Middleton is averaging 22.3 points, seven assists and four rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the floor in his last three games.

Veteran center Brook Lopez scored a team-high 26 points against Toronto, upping his post-All-Star break average to 20.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. He is facing a San Antonio team that was without Keldon Johnson, Charles Bassey, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell due to injuries in a blowout loss to New Orleans on Tuesday. Bassey is out for the season, while the others are questionable to play on Wednesday.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio already beat Milwaukee once this season, cruising to a 111-93 win on Nov. 11 behind 29 points from Johnson. The Spurs have been one of the NBA's worst teams since then, but they have won four games this month, including a 126-118 win over Atlanta as 10-point underdogs on Sunday. Johnson had another 29-point outing to go along with 12 rebounds in a double-double effort.

He leads San Antonio with 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while Vassell is adding 18.8 points and 3.6 assists. Sandro Mamukelashvili scored a team-high 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting in Tuesday's loss to New Orleans. Meanwhile, guard Devonte' Graham returned from a two-game absence (quad) to score 15 points in 24 minutes off the bench. The Spurs have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games against Milwaukee.

How to make Bucks vs. Spurs picks

