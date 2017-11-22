Bucks vs. Suns Game Thread
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM CST
Kicking off their four-game West Coast road trip, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Phoenix Suns tonight in Arizona. The Bucks have another shot at banking a win against a struggling Western Conference team...but as they found out against the Dallas Mavericks, even the worse teams present significant challenges when things go wrong.
No Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight for the Bucks (right knee).— Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) November 22, 2017
Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss tonight’s game with right knee soreness, the same ailment that kept him off of the Greek team this summer. Hopefully this is just a precaution, but it makes an already tenuous game even more risky.
If you haven’t already, check out our game preview here. Enjoy the game, and go Bucks!
