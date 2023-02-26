Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Phoenix 33-28; Milwaukee 42-17

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Phoenix Suns at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Fiserv Forum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Sunday.

A well-balanced attack led the Bucks over the Miami Heat every single quarter on their way to victory this past Friday. Milwaukee put the hurt on Miami with a sharp 128-99 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 95-74 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Jrue Holiday, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points, seven dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix netted a 124-115 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 25 points and eight assists in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bucks are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Milwaukee up to 42-17 and the Suns to 33-28. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, which places them second in the league. As for Phoenix, they come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 111.4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.