Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Phoenix 2-1; Milwaukee 1-2
What to Know
After a week of well-deserved rest, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns will brawl for championship honors at Fiserv Forum at 9 p.m. ET. The Milwaukee Bucks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Phoenix Suns are out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Milwaukee was the clear victor by a 120-100 margin over the Suns. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 98-76 advantage. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar game for Milwaukee as he dropped a double-double on 41 points and 13 boards in addition to six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $450.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
