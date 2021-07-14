The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business on their home floor in Game 3 on Sunday, blowing out the Phoenix Suns and capturing their first win of the NBA Finals. Once again Giannis Antetokounmpo went for a 40-point performance, and finally got some enough help from Jrue Holiday as well as Khris Middleton to overcome the Suns.

Game 3 was a confidence booster for the Bucks, and heading into Game 4 they have to be feeling pretty good about their game plan to try and replicate the same results that got them a win. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Bucks.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Wednesday, July 14 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 14 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ABC | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: MIL -185; PHO +165 | O/U: 220.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: The two biggest storylines on Phoenix's side from Game 3 were Deandre Ayton's foul trouble and Devin Booker's inefficiency. The Bucks attacked Ayton in the paint with Antetokounmpo and got him into foul trouble early, forcing Phoenix to go with Frank Kaminsky. Phoenix wants Ayton to remain aggressive when guarding Giannis, but not at the expense of getting five fouls in the game. Antetokounmpo will absolutely continue to attack the rim, and it will either force Ayton to change the way he's defending him to not get a foul or hope the referees swallow their whistle to his benefit. For Booker, he hasn't shot incredibly well from anywhere on the floor throughout the Finals, so he's bound to have a bounce-back game at some point.

Bucks: Milwaukee played better defensively, and had a better rhythm offensively to get the win in Game 3. Ideally the Bucks would want a bit more than 18 points out of Middleton, but seeing Holiday out up 21 points and nine assists is a positive sign. It also helped that Bobby Portis added 11 points off the bench to give Giannis some offensive help even though he still needed to go for 41 points in the win. The Bucks improved to 8-1 at home in the postseason, and Game 3 showed exactly why they're so difficult to beat in Fiserv Forum.

Prediction

I think the Bucks figured some things out on both ends of the floor in Game 3 and that will carry over into the next game. That's not to say it will be another blowout, because Phoenix will obviously respond and adjust, but I'm picking Milwaukee to tie this series up. Pick: Bucks -4.5