The Milwaukee Bucks tied up the series at two games apiece in a Game 4 win that was highlighted by one of the greatest plays in NBA Finals history when Giannis Antetokounmpo met Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton at the rim for a jaw-dropping block that defied logic. Through the first two games of the series it looked like the Bucks were just simply outmatched against a Suns team that looked capable of sweeping Milwaukee, but these last two games have shown that the Bucks absolutely have a chance at winning this series.

Game 5 is incredibly important given that the victor will be one win away from capturing the title. Ahead of Saturday's anticipated matchup, here's everything you need to know.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(2) Phoenix Suns vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Saturday, July 17 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 17 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

ABC | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: MIL +155; PHO -175 | O/U: 218 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Suns: The Suns controlled the majority of Game 4, but couldn't execute down the stretch when it mattered most as they squandered a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter which eventually resulted in a loss. Devin Booker played tremendously well in another 40-point performance, but foul trouble late in the game became an issue for the Suns. But perhaps the biggest concern is Chris Paul, who finished with just 10 points on 5 of 13 from the field, in addition to five turnovers, several of which came in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. While Monty Williams said after the game that there was nothing physically wrong with Paul in Game 4, it certainly seemed like something was off with him after putting up such an uncharacteristic performance.

Bucks: Milwaukee showed a ton of heart in Game 4, and Antetokounmpo's block will go down in NBA Finals infamy. The two-time MVP got some much-needed help from Khris Middleton in the form of 40 points, and guys like Pat Connaughton Brook Lopez knocked down shots when needed. The Bucks have to be feeling really good about themselves heading into the Phoenix Suns Arena this time around compared to the start of the series. However, Phoenix is going to be motivated at home with a roaring crowd and the lingering taste of a Game 4 loss that was in its hands. The Bucks showed that they can absolutely hang with the Suns in this series, but so far neither team has been able to win on the road, and Milwaukee will try to change that.

Prediction

The Suns have been phenomenal at home, and after a disappointing loss in Game 4, especially from Paul, I think Phoenix will be extra motivated to win at home and take a 3-2 lead. Pick: Suns -4