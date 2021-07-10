The bright lights of the NBA's biggest stage shift to Fiserv Forum on Sunday evening. The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Phoenix Suns to Wisconsin for a pivotal matchup in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Milwaukee is trailing 2-0 in the series and must defend its home floor to avoid a disastrous disadvantage. Phoenix looks to continue its hot streak and take full control of this series.

Suns vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4

Suns vs. Bucks over-under: 222 points

Suns vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -185, Suns +165

PHX: The Suns are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven road games

MIL: The Bucks are 6-3 against the spread in the last nine home games

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is known for its offense, and the Suns have been tremendous in scoring 119.8 points per 100 possessions during the first two games against Milwaukee. However, the Suns are also excellent on the defensive end of the floor, and they can hang their hat in generating defensive stops. The Suns were No. 6 in the NBA in defensive rating during the regular season, finishing in the top-five of the league in 2-point shooting allowed (35.4 percent) and assists allowed (22.9 per game). Phoenix has been even better in the playoffs, yielding only 1.07 points per possession.

The Suns are holding the Bucks to just 52.2 percent effective field-goal shooting through two games, and Phoenix's opponents have an effective field-goal shooting mark of only 50.1 percent in the entire postseason. The Suns are giving up only 20.2 assists per game through four playoff rounds, and the Bucks are also struggling from the perimeter. Milwaukee is shooting just 31.7 percent from 3-point range, allowing Phoenix to focus on shoring up its interior resistance.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has faced depth concerns during its 2021 NBA Playoffs run, particularly during the time when Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined with a knee issue. In Game 2, he looked spectacular in scoring 42 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, and the Bucks now may have the edge in terms of rotation depth. When Antetokounmpo is on the floor, the Bucks are actually out-scoring the Suns so far in the series.

In addition, Milwaukee scored approximately 1.15 points per possession in Game 2, even while shooting just 29 percent from 3-point range, and the Bucks seemingly found a few additional wrinkles to pave the way to offensive success. As Phoenix is forced to go deeper into its bench, the Bucks are the more desperate team, which could lead to an uptick in minutes for the team's stars and advantages against the Suns' supporting cast. Moreover, Milwaukee remains the top defensive team in the NBA Playoffs 2021 on a per-possession basis, and its rebounding advantages provide extra cushion in terms of shot attempts and second chances.

