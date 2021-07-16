Following a tremendous victory on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks aim to keep it going against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday lead the way for the Bucks, with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton keying things for the Suns. The Bucks and Suns are tied at 2-2 in the 2021 NBA Finals. Phoenix hosts Game 5 with Milwaukee hosting Game 6, and the series will return to Phoenix for Game 7 if necessary.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix. William Hill Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a four-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds.

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Suns -4

Bucks vs. Suns over-under: 218 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Suns -165, Bucks +145

MIL: The Bucks are 3-6 against the spread in the last nine road games

PHX: The Suns are 6-2 against the spread in the last eight home games



Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has the best player in the series in Antetokounmpo. While he wasn't the offensive hero of Game 4, Antetokounmpo reminded observers of his defensive prowess with a memorable blocked shot against Ayton in crunch time. In addition, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the series to this point, and he unlocks Milwaukee's defensive approach with his size, athleticism, rim protection and versatility. For the playoffs, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, leaving a lasting imprint and raising his profile even higher after winning two NBA MVP awards earlier in his career.

Antetokounmpo is flanked by Middleton, who scored 40 points to boost Milwaukee's offense in Game 4. Middleton's shot-making is critical to the series, and his pick-and-roll partnership with Antetokounmpo considerably raised the Bucks' offensive ceiling in that contest. Holiday has struggled with his shot in the 2021 NBA Finals, but he generated seven assists and seven rebounds in Game 4. Perhaps more importantly, Holiday is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA, and his terrorizing approach clearly had an impact in limiting Paul to one of the worst playoff games of his career on Wednesday.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix's shooting can be overwhelming, potentially giving it a leg up in a home setting. The Suns are shooting 48 percent from the floor, 37 percent from 3-point range and 86 percent from the free-throw line during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, producing a sterling 58.5 percent true shooting mark. In this series, they have been even better from the floor at 49 percent, all while holding the Bucks to under 45 percent shooting. The Suns' true shooting mark of 59.3 percent in the NBA Finals 2021 is unquestionably elite.

Booker made a significant dent in Game 4, scoring 42 points on just 28 shot attempts, and the Suns have multiple scoring options to pair with him in Paul, Ayton and a bevy of strong perimeter shooters. Moreover, Phoenix is exceptionally comfortable in its home building, posting a 35-11 record at Phoenix Arena this season, while Milwaukee is just 25-22 on the road (including the playoffs). The Suns are also 19-7 after a loss this season, and their home crowd should be at a fever pitch by the time tip-off arrives on Saturday night.

How to make Bucks vs. Suns picks

