The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 35-21 overall and 18-9 at home, while Phoenix is 40-16 overall and 17-7 on the road. The Suns won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 10. 125-124.

Milwaukee is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233.5.

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks vs. Suns over-under: 233.5 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Milwaukee -140, Phoenix +120



What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks fell 128-115 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Milwaukee occupies the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks saw a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Khris Middleton double-doubled on 16 points and 10 assists on Saturday, and Jrue Holiday had 17 points and seven assists. The Bucks lead the league in points per game, with 119.1 on average. Antetokounmpo scored 47 points in the last meeting with the Suns. Donte DiVincenzo (toe) missed Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, the Suns were dealt their worst defeat of the season on Saturday, a 111-85 loss to the the San Antonio Spurs. Phoenix was down 64-45 at halftime. Jevon Carter (17 points) and Devin Booker (15 points) were the top scorers for the Suns, who failed to score 100 points for the first time since Jan. 27. Phoenix is 1.5 games behind Utah for the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns had a four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. They have still won 11 of their last 13 games. Phoenix has the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.9.

