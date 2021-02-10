The Milwaukee Bucks will try to extend their winning streak to six when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. The Bucks (16-8) haven't lost since dropping two of three games to close out January. Since then they have won five straight, including three in a row on the road. The Bucks are coming off a 125-112 win at Denver. On Wednesday, Milwaukee will face a Phoenix team that has won three straight. The Suns (14-9) are coming off a 119-113 win over the Cavaliers without point guard Chris Paul.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds. Before you make any Suns vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,300 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Suns vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Milwaukee -4.5

Bucks vs. Suns over-under: 226.5 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Milwaukee -185, Phoenix +165

MIL: Milwaukee leads the league in offensive efficiency (119.2 points per 100 possessions)

PHX: The Suns rank fourth in the NBA in scoring defense (107.0 points per game)

Latest Odds: Phoenix Suns +4.5 Bet Now

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee has the most efficient offense in the league. The Bucks are averaging 119.2 points per 100 possessions, which leads the NBA. Powered by its league-best offense, Milwaukee also leads the league in net efficiency (10.1). It's no surprise, then, that 13 of the Bucks' 16 wins this season have come by 10 points or more.

In addition, Milwaukee is one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, the Bucks average 48.8 rebounds per game, which ranks second in the NBA. According to NBA's Advanced Stats, the Bucks get 52.8 percent of all rebounds, which also ranks second.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has thrived since making a change to its starting lineup. After the Suns were blown out by 22 points at New Orleans, coach Monty Williams replaced Cameron Johnson with Frank Kaminsky in the starting lineup. Since then, Phoenix has won three straight games over the Pistons, Celtics and Cavaliers with both Johnson (13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Kaminsky (11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds) flourishing in their new roles.

In addition, Phoenix is one of the best defensive teams in the league. The Suns allow opponents 107.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA. They also give up just 108.0 points per 100 possessions, which is fifth best in the league.

How to make Bucks vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the simulations projecting 223 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Suns spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.