Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-17; Milwaukee 16-13

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting right back to it as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Fiserv Forum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The point spread favored the Bucks on Thursday, but luck did not. They took a hard 110-96 fall against the Toronto Raptors. The top scorer for Milwaukee was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points). That makes it five consecutive games in which Giannis Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, falling 122-113. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

This next contest looks promising for Milwaukee, who are favored by a full 10 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Milwaukee at 16-13 and Oklahoma City at 11-17. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks come into the game boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.80%. Less enviably, the Thunder are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 107.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oklahoma City.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Milwaukee.

Feb 14, 2021 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Milwaukee 109

Feb 28, 2020 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Oklahoma City 86

Nov 10, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Oklahoma City 119

Apr 10, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Milwaukee 116

Jan 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Milwaukee 112

Dec 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Oct 31, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 91

Apr 04, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 79

Jan 02, 2017 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Oklahoma City 94

Mar 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Milwaukee 96

Dec 29, 2015 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Milwaukee 123

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday: Out (Covid-19)

Jaylen Adams: Out (Covid-19)

Jordan Nwora: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City