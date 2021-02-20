Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-17; Milwaukee 16-13
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are getting right back to it as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Fiserv Forum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The point spread favored the Bucks on Thursday, but luck did not. They took a hard 110-96 fall against the Toronto Raptors. The top scorer for Milwaukee was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points). That makes it five consecutive games in which Giannis Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, falling 122-113. Small forward Luguentz Dort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
This next contest looks promising for Milwaukee, who are favored by a full 10 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Milwaukee at 16-13 and Oklahoma City at 11-17. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks come into the game boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.80%. Less enviably, the Thunder are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 107.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Oklahoma City.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 10-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: -114
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Milwaukee.
- Feb 14, 2021 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 28, 2020 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Nov 10, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Apr 10, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Dec 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Oct 31, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Apr 04, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Jan 02, 2017 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Mar 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Dec 29, 2015 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Milwaukee 123
Injury Report for Milwaukee
- Jrue Holiday: Out (Covid-19)
- Jaylen Adams: Out (Covid-19)
- Jordan Nwora: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- Aleksej Pokusevski: Game-Time Decision (Foot)
- George Hill: Out (Thumb)
- Trevor Ariza: Out (Personal)